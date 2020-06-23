National HS Rodeo Qualifers: MT, ND, NE, SD, WY | TSLN.com
National HS Rodeo Qualifers: MT, ND, NE, SD, WY

NEBRASKA

Barebacks

1. Gauge McBride

2. Cole Kerner


3. Tanner Drueke

4. Slate Micheel

Barrel Racing

1. Elle Ravenscroft

2. Taci Flinn

3. Madison Mills

4. Summer Richardson

5. Jenae Whitaker (alternate)

Boys Cutting

1. Hayden Jennings

2. Wacey Flack

3. Chance Mignery

4. Cooper Bass

5. Dakota Storer (alternate)

Breakaway

1. Tehya From

2. Wayey Day

3. Jace Hurlburt

4. Aluxyn Hollenbeck

5. Emma Ohm (alternate)

Bull Riding

1. Gauge McBride

2. Conner Halverson

3. Brady Painter

4. Cole Kerner

5. Jett Sjeklocha (alternate)

Girls Cutting

1. Faith Storer

2. Elexis Rutar

3. Whitney Jennings

4. Maddie Stump

5. Mekenna Fisher (alternate)

Goat Tying

1. Emma Ohm

2. Jessica Stevens

3. Wacey Day

4. Ashlyn Henderson

5. Kinley Greenough (alternate)

Pole Bending

1. Madison Mills

2. Abigail Lawton

3. Gracey Tayolor

4. Caitlin Tibbs

5. Laurel Lehl (alternate)

Saddle Broncs

1. Sage Miller

2. Brody Mcabee

3. Gauge McBride

4. Monte Bailey

5. Dean Schroder (alternate)

Steer Wrestling

1. Rhett Witt

2. Parker Johnston

3. Clay Holz

4. Tucker Ravenscroft

5. Quade Potter (alternate)

Team Roping

1. Chance Syomins/Tanner Whetham

2. Cinch Heikel/Hunter Heath

3. Carter Anderson/Sage Schrunk

4/5 Zane Kereikemeier/Coy Johnston

4/5 Hayse Wetzel/Ryan Shepherd

6. Rhett Witt/Grant Lindsley (alternate)

Tie Down Roping

1. Grand Lindlsey

2. Tanner Whetham

3. Rhett Witt

4. Quade Potter

5. Zack Bradle (alternate)

Reined Cow Horse

1. Tatum Olson

2. Tucker Gillespie

3. Cadell Brunsch

4. Cooper Bass

5. Hope Brosius (alternate)

Light Rifle Shooting

1. Andrea Meyer

2. Kalyn Nielsen

3. Jate Saults

4. Frazier Kaelin

5. Cooper Philips

Trap Shooting

1. Thayne Kimbrough

2. Kalyn Nielson

3. Ruger Wells

4. Ty Growcock

5. Devin Konicek

