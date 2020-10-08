National Institute for Animal Agriculture symposium
Register for the 10th Annual Antibiotic Symposium
November 2-4, 2020
Animal, human and environmental health leaders gather to explore insights and derive solutions using the One Health approach to responsible antibiotic use and antimicrobial resistance.
Manhattan, Kans. – The full agenda is now posted for the 10th annual Antibiotic Symposium on November 2-4, 2020, hosted by the National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA). NIAA will convene leaders from the animal health, human health and environmental health spaces to discuss, learn and collaborate on the latest research and knowledge about responsible antibiotic use and practices to combat antimicrobial resistance.
During the 2020 sessions, participating leaders will explore research and insights with conversations facilitated by the Symposium planning committee. Facilitators include:
Dr. Andy King, Iowa State University Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication
Dr. Heather Fowler, National Pork Board
Dr. Michael Costin, American Veterinary Medical Association
Dr. Megin Nichols, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Paul Plummer, National Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education
Dr. Leah Dorman, Phibro Animal Health
Dr. Eric Moore, Norbrook, Inc.
To review the full agenda and register for the Symposium, themed, Humans, Animals and the Planet … Vital for our Future, visit http://www.AnimalAgriculture.org To acquire the media attendance code, contact Morgan Young, NIAA Director of Communications and Outreach.
–NIAA
