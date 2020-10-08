National Institute for Animal Agriculture symposium

Register for the 10th Annual Antibiotic Symposium

November 2-4, 2020

Animal, human and environmental health leaders gather to explore insights and derive solutions using the One Health approach to responsible antibiotic use and antimicrobial resistance.

Manhattan, Kans. – The full agenda is now posted for the 10th annual Antibiotic Symposium on November 2-4, 2020, hosted by the National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA). NIAA will convene leaders from the animal health, human health and environmental health spaces to discuss, learn and collaborate on the latest research and knowledge about responsible antibiotic use and practices to combat antimicrobial resistance.

During the 2020 sessions, participating leaders will explore research and insights with conversations facilitated by the Symposium planning committee. Facilitators include:

Dr. Andy King, Iowa State University Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication

Dr. Heather Fowler, National Pork Board

Dr. Michael Costin, American Veterinary Medical Association

Dr. Megin Nichols, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Paul Plummer, National Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education

Dr. Leah Dorman, Phibro Animal Health

Dr. Eric Moore, Norbrook, Inc.

To review the full agenda and register for the Symposium, themed, Humans, Animals and the Planet … Vital for our Future, visit http://www.AnimalAgriculture.org To acquire the media attendance code, contact Morgan Young, NIAA Director of Communications and Outreach.

–NIAA