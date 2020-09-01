National Institute for Animal Agriculture to host 10th annual antibiotic symposium

Animal, human and environmental health leaders gather to explore insights and derive solutions using the One Health approach to responsible antibiotic use and antimicrobial resistance.

Manhattan, Kans. – During its 10th annual symposium, the National Institute for Animal Agriculture will convene leaders from the animal health, human health and environmental health spaces to discuss, learn and collaborate on the latest research and knowledge about responsible antibiotic use and practices to combat antimicrobial resistance. The 10th Annual NIAA Antibiotic Symposium is themed, Humans, Animals and the Planet … Vital for our Future and will continue to be the leading One Health symposium in the nation. The Symposium will be hosted virtually, November 2-4.

The first Symposium was convened in 2011 with a goal for animal health and human health experts to share science‐based information so an honest dialogue can ensue. Ten years later, the dialogue continues and is just as pertinent as ever. The 2020 Symposium will celebrate the successes that have been achieved as leaders from across the human, animal and environmental spectrum have, together, become better stewards of antibiotics while also worked to combat antimicrobial resistance. The Symposium has long viewed antibiotic stewardship and the combating of antimicrobial resistance as a journey of continuous improvement and the 10th annual Symposium will follow this model.

During the 2020 sessions, participating leaders will explore research and insights with conversations facilitated by the Symposium planning committee. Facilitators include:

Dr. Andy King, Iowa State University Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication

Dr. Heather Fowler, National Pork Board

Dr. Michael Costin, American Veterinary Medical Association

Dr. Megin Nichols, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Paul Plummer, National Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education

Dr. Leah Dorman, Phibro Animal Health

Dr. Eric Moore, Norbrook, Inc.

The 2020 Symposium – Humans, Animals and the Planet … Vital for our Future, will feature updates on the latest research on antibiotic stewardship, antimicrobial resistance and alternatives within human, animal – both farm and companion, and environmental health. Leaders participating in the Symposium also will receive updates on global issues affecting U.S. animal agriculture and engage in conversations about how to better share information on antibiotic stewardship and antimicrobial resistance with a variety of audiences.

To register for the 10th Annual NIAA Antibiotic Symposium and see the full agenda, visit http://www.AnimalAgriculture.org For questions or to acquire the media attendance code, contact Morgan Young, NIAA director of marketing and communications.

– National Institute for Animal Agriculture