National Institute for Animal Agriculture to meet soon

Kansas City, MO April 7 – April 9, 2025

The Annual Conference of the National Institute for Animal Agriculture is an interdisciplinary convening of animal agriculture leaders to network while exploring, discussing, learning, and developing knowledge that leads to greater collaboration and cooperation. NIAA’s annual conference is highly engaging with keynote speakers who inspire and spark ideas, thoughts, and questions that can be further explored during Council and Working Group meetings.

Additionally, NIAA annual conference provides a space for deeper dives into specific topics that affect multiple species and/or multiple sectors of the animal agriculture value chain. The 2025 focus is enhancing animal agriculture’s freedom to operate.

The conference will be hosted at the The Kauffman Foundation Conference Center located at 4801 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110. Parking is complementary at the Conference Center and located on the north side of the building.

Cancellation Policy

Cancellations must be received by March 31 for refund. No refunds will be provided after March 31. Registrations are transferable to other attendees or future events.

Accommodations & Special Dietary Needs

If you have questions concerning access, or if you have any special dietary needs, please e-mail at least seven days prior to the event.

–NIAA