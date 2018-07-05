National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance announces 2019 qualifying requirements at National Championship Show

Fresh off a very successful inaugural National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championship show, the NRSHA stakeholders announced the qualifying requirements for 2019. "We wanted the riders to be able to plan what shows they want to attend for the rest of the year and make sure they have the opportunity to qualify for 2019," said Jill Dunkel, Stock Horse of Texas executive director.

To be eligible to compete in the 2019 NRSHA National Championship Show, a rider must show in at least three events hosted by an alliance partner between March 1, 2018, and February 28, 2019. Riders can show with the same alliance partner three times, or any combination of alliance partners three times. However, if a rider shows with a variety of partners, it will be up to the exhibitor to get a form signed that documents his/her attendance with each partner. The rider must submit the attendance verification form to an alliance partner in order to receive an invitation to the 2019 NRSHA National Show. The form is available on the NRSHA website, http://www.ranchhorse.net.

If a rider is showing in AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse competition, they must attend a VRH All-Around show for the event to count toward qualification. AQHA shows offering individual VRH classes but not VRH All-Around classes are not considered qualifying shows.

Qualification is based on the horse/rider combination in all divisions except Open, where the qualification is based on the horse only.

The 2018 show was held in conjunction with the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championship Show, June 13-17 at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Seven NRSHA All-Around national champions were crowned as well as 35 national class champions. In total, more than $62,000 in cash and prizes was awarded at the event.

The Alliance boasted nearly 725 entries across seven divisions in ranch trail, ranch reining, ranch riding, ranch cutting, ranch boxing and ranch cow work in open, amateur, novice amateur, limited amateur, youth, novice youth and limited youth classes.

The National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance is comprised of six ranch/stock horse partner associations – East Coast Stock Horse Association, National Versatility Ranch Horse Association, Oklahoma Stock Horse Association, Stock Horse of Texas, Western States Versatility Ranch Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association.

More information about NRSHA can be found at http://www.ranchhorse.net.

–NRSHA