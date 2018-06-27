National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance crowns seven national champions

National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance, Guthrie, Oklahoma – Seven All-Around National Championships were awarded at the inaugural National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance (NRSHA) National Championship Show that was held in conjunction with the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championship Show, June 13-17 at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

In addition to All-Around champions, 35 national class champions were crowned. Nearly 725 entries competed in ranch trail, ranch reining, ranch riding, ranch cutting, ranch boxing and ranch cow work in open, amateur, novice amateur, limited amateur, youth, novice youth and limited youth classes. Each All-Around champion and reserve champion received a prize package that included a sterling-silver buckle by Awards Recognition Concepts, a specially designed logoed jacket sponsored by Plan 4 Progress by Carter Ranch Horses, and prize money. A Classic Equine prize package was awarded through tenth place in the All-Around in each division. Every national class champion received a bronze trophy and neck wreath.

In total, more than $62,000 in cash and prizes were awarded at the event. NRSHA classes were held concurrently with the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championship Show.

Justin Lawrence of Alzada, Mont., won the Open division riding Mia Lil Pink, a bay mare by Shining Lil Nic, bred by JanieJill Tointon. In the Amateur competition, Sidney Dunkel of Archer City, Tex., rode her gelding, Bobbie Can Do, to the winner's circle. The gelding is by Cat Man Do and was bred by the W.T. Waggoner Estate, a Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder.

Jessica Rumbaugh of El Campo, Tex., and Boonfull Of Caesar, a gelding by Royal Caesar Boon reined in the Limited Amateur title, while Christy Achterhof of Newcastle, Wy., piloted Kings Silk to the winner's circle in the Novice Amateur All Around.

Youth riders made their presence known in three divisions. Gracelyn Jacobs of Montgomery, Tex., and her gelding Wild Card Jackson bred by L.A. Waters Quarter Horses, a Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder, topped the Youth division. The Limited Youth division went to Bryan, Tex., native Madison Miller on Cee Hickory Doc. Catelyn Walker of Prairie Grove, Ark., earned the Novice Youth All Around title on Do It Classy, a mare bred by the W.T. Waggoner Estate, also a Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder.

The newly formed National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance is comprised of six ranch/stock horse associations – East Coast Stock Horse Association, National Versatility Ranch Horse Association, Oklahoma Stock Horse Association, Stock Horse of Texas, Western States Versatility Ranch Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association.

To qualify for the 2019 NRSHA National Championship Show, a rider must show in at least three shows hosted by an alliance member association between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019.

More information about NRSHA can be found at http://www.ranchhorse.net.

–NRSHA