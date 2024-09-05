National speaker on family farming, ranching coming to Big Timber

“Top Ten Mistakes That Break Up Family Business”

Jolene Brown, an award-winning author, speaker, Iowan and champion of people in agriculture will present a day-long workshop September 17 at the American Legion in Big Timber. Brown, who has presented workshops before in Big Timber and at the Montana Farm Bureau convention, will give her thoughts on the top ten mistakes that break up the family business.

Brown weaves appropriate humor, real-life stories and hard-won experiences into her presentations that she dedicates to the unique challenges that farmers and ranchers face with in running a successful business with family members along with solutions for addressing these difficult issues.

Presented by Sweet Grass County Farm Bureau, the limited $75 tickets are available athttps://www.ticketleap.events/events/sweet-grass . The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch is included.

For more information email sgcofarmbureau@gmail.com .

–Sweet Grass County Farm Bureau