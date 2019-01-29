National Western Stock Show: Mile High Night Hereford grosses $836,450

The Hereford breed garnered attention this year at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver at the Mile High Night National Hereford Sale. An estimated 5,000 attended the sale Jan. 18 on the stadium floor.

"The Mile High Night National Hereford Sale in Denver is a credit to the Hereford breed and breeders," said Joe Rickabaugh, American Hereford Association (AHA) director of seedstock marketing. "The consignors continue to bring advancing Hereford genetics to the National Western and these genetics are readily accepted by the many cattle enthusiasts of all breeds who flood the showring floor annually to witness this sale. This year's crowd at the Mile High Night Sale was one for the record books."

The elite 38-lot Hereford offering brought forth prominent genetics from established operations across the country. When auctioneer Eddie Burks silenced the gavel for the final time, the auction grossed $836,450. Nine bull lots grossed $364,200 and averaged $40,467. Twenty-six female lots grossed $447,250 and averaged $17,202. Three pregnancies grossed $25,000 and averaged $8,333.

The high-selling lot, shares of the 2019 NWSS reserve champion horned Hereford bull, EXR Bankroll 8130 ET, out of two-time NWSS Supreme Champion Hereford, BR Belle Air 6011, commanded $135,000. The lot was consigned by Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla., and sold to the Bankroll Syndicate, Yukon, Okla.

The second high-seller was Lot 16, C CJC Belle Heir ET, a bull lot consigned by Colyer Herefords, Bruneau, Idaho. The lot was purchased for $92,500 by the Belle Heir Syndicate, Bruneau, Idaho.

The sale remained strong with the third high-selling lot, Lot 25, MSU Rachel 58Z ET, a female consigned by Jensen Bros. of Courtland, Kan. GKB Cattle Company, Waxahachie, Texas, paid $60,000 for the opportunity.

The fourth high-selling lot, Lot 14 from Barber Ranch, Channing, Texas, commanded $50,000. Rosebrook Hereford and Angus, Dexter, Ore., purchased BR Rare Air ET.

The high-selling lots were rounded out by Lot 3, consigned by DeLHawk Cattle Co., Earlville, Ill. DeLHawk Gisella 83F ET sold for $31,500 to Nate Kolterman, Garland, Neb.

For more information about the sale, contact Joe Rickabaugh at 816-842-3757 or jrick@hereford.org.

–American Hereford Association