National Wheat Foundation Announces New Officer Team and Directors

Washington, D.C. (March 16, 2023) –The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) elected new officers at their Annual meeting on March 7, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Bernard Peterson from Loretto, KY was elected chair. Bernard raises winter wheat, corn and soybeans along with his brothers and nephew. Peterson Farms is very civic-minded and involved in their community, state and national farm organizations.

Scott Brown from Soda Springs, ID was elected vice chair. “I have always believed that it’s important for every individual to be involved in their industry, whether you’re a school teacher, a banker, or a garbage collector. Telling your story and working to steer the direction of your industry is important, said Scott Brown.

Gary Broyles from Rapelje, MT was elected secretary/treasurer. Gary was re-elected to his second three-year term as a director on the board of the National Wheat Foundation due to his passion for agriculture and the people who derive their living from the ag industry.

NWF also elected new directors: Ken Wood, who farms in north central Kansas, Brian Walker, a consultant who has worked in the flour milling business for over 40 years, and Carl Schwienke, Vice President of grain supply for Siemer Milling Company.

“The makeup of the Board of the National Wheat Foundation is very important so that we get representation and expertise from all across the wheat value chain. We are very excited to welcome all these new board members and know that their contributions are critical to advancing our work in research, education and outreach for the wheat industry. We thank our past board members and will miss having Joe Kejr (KS), Chuck Elsea (KS), and Scott Swenson (MN) on the board. Their contributions were numerous and have helped lay the foundation for our current and future projects,” said NWF chair Bernard Peterson.

–National Wheat Foundation