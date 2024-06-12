Native Pasture Plant Walks, Grazing Schools, Range Tours

Stemless hymenoxys, native to rangelands from Saskatchewan to Texas. It occupies rocky hillsides, limestone ridges and badlands formations. | PC R. Wiechmann IMG_4318

Are you ready to learn more about the plant communities in your pastures and grasslands? Opportunities abound this summer to spend time on the range and get to know the prairie grasses, forbs and shrubs on a first name basis.

South Dakota Grasslands Coalition Pasture Walks

June 25, 2024 – 6 p.m. – Rock Hills Ranch, Lowry South Dakota.

Learn more about grazing management, infrastructure, diverse plant communities, soil health on

rangelands. This pasture walk is for anyone interested in soil health on rangelands and shifting plant communities with grazing animals. Come with questions, and take advantage of this opportunity to learn from folks with decades of experience. It includes a unique opportunity to view historic Native American eagle catch pits.

RSVP: jenita1204@gmail.com

(308) 201-0065

GPS Address: 30872 143rd Street, Lowry, SD

July 31, 2024 – Bluebell Ranch, Clear Lake, SD

Details forthcoming.

Leopold Award Winner Tour

August 8, 2024 – 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM CST -Blioux River Ranch, Castlewood, SD

RSVP: Judge at jljessop@kennebectelephone.com

or

605.280.0127

NDSU Extension-Adams County Native Plant/Pasture Walk

July 12, 2024, Hettinger, North Dakota

Learn more about our native plants! Featuring Kevin Sedivec and a guest speaker, this is useful for farmers, ranchers, and anyone who wants to be more familiar with the environment around them. Call 701-567-2735 to reserve your spot. This program is supported by the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust and the first 20 attendees will receive free plant ID books!

South Dakota Grasslands Coalition Grazing Schools

July 23-25 – Summit, SD

Sept 10-12 – Chamberlain, SD

Area producers teach you how to increase stocking rates, extend the grazing season through rest and recovery for pastures, increase plant diversity, retain moisture in your soil through drought, spend less time and money on weed control, have more time for hobbies and family, and set up your operation so that almost anyone can learn to run it. This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

During this 3-day intensive program, you will not only learn new grazing management techniques, but you will also get hand-on experience. The producers who put on this grazing school share the experiences that lead them to this new way of grassland management and how they overcame the challenges they faced throughout the implementation process. Additionally, the agenda features presenters from state and federal agencies, and universities so that you will be instantly connected with people who can help you implement the new grazing management plan you develop during the Grazing School. Participants will gain experience with hands-on activities in the field and hear presentations in the classroom.