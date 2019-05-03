Natrona County teams sweep state 4-H wool judging

Campbell County 4-H’er Cooper Hurley handles a fleece during the state 4-H wool judging competition in Laramie. Photo Mary Louise Wood



Natrona County teams won the senior and junior team titles at the state 4-H wool judging competition in Laramie Friday, April 26.

Paige Romsa of Natrona County was the high senior individual, Jonathan Danford of Natrona County was the top intermediate and Hayden Geis of Johnson County was the high junior individual. There is no intermediate team competition.

Forty-six 4-H’ers from across the state participated. Three senior and nine senior teams competed. Members of the senior Natrona team were Nicholas Gutierrez, Romsa, Afton Stewart and Nichole Worthing. Junior team members were Brayson Burch, Jonathan Danford, Abbie Forbes and Sage Romsa.

4-H’ers compete in placings, questions and wool grading. Names, counties and placings are at bit.ly/2019wool4H.

4-H is the youth arm of University of Wyoming Extension, and its state offices are in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

–UW Extension