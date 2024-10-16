NBC Poll: 75% of rural Americans support Trump 

Harris leads with Black voters (84%-11%), younger voters ages 18 to 34 (57%-37%), and white voters with college degrees (55%-41%).

Women support Harris by a 14-point margin (55%-41%) and men back Trump by 16-points (56%-40%).

Independents support Harris (44%), Trump (40%) Both candidates are unpopular. Harris’ rating stands at 43% positive, 49% negative (—6) since September, with the erosion coming mainly from independents and young voters. Trump’s rating stands at 43% positive, 51% negative score (—8) in this same poll. That positive rating is Trump’s highest in the NBC News poll since he left office.

Harris could be helped by the intensity of viewpoints about abortion.

The pollsters asked, “Is there one issue you feel so strongly about that you will vote for or against a candidate solely on that issue?”

The answers: Abortion (22%), immigration/border security (19%), protecting democracy or constitutional rights (18%) and cost of living (16%).

The NBC News poll was conducted Oct. 4-8 of 1,000 registered voters, 898 of whom were reached by cell phone, and it has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Other polls have shown that in the battleground states, Harris is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, while Trump is ahead in Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada.

–The Hagstrom Report