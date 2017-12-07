NC Congratulates Wellman as Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director

LINCOLN, NE (Dec. 4, 2017) – Nebraska Cattlemen congratulates Steve Wellman on being named today as Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director by Governor Pete Ricketts.

"Steve's wealth of experience from ranching and farming to serving both as a president of the Nebraska Soybean Association and the American Soybean Association makes him a perfect choice to serve livestock and ag producers across Nebraska," said Nebraska Cattlemen President Troy Stowater.

Whether he's in the tractor or in Washington, D.C., Wellman spends a lot of time thinking about foreign market access, and state and national policy, especially when it concerns environmental and regulatory issues. In fact, it was during his term with NSA that Wellman joined Nebraska Cattlemen.

More often than not, Wellman says, the goals of farmers and ranchers align, like they did in forming AFAN (Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska) – a group that encourages the development of environmentally responsible and economically viable livestock production in the Cornhusker state.

"Steve's combined experience as a rancher, farmer and groups leader, provides a unique perspective as Department of Agriculture Director. He has been able to speak with public officials and regulators with authority from all these perspectives," Stowater said.

"While there are many words that describe Steve Wellman – farmer, cattleman, association president, advocate, producer – when it comes right down to it, agriculturalist is probably the best one," Stowater said.

Steve and his wife Susan have their farm and ranch in Otoe County near Syracuse.

–Nebraska Cattlemen