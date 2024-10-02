NCBA Accepting Applications for Spring 2025 Interns

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (October 2, 2024) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is reminding students of internship opportunities available for the spring 2025 semester. Initiated in 1898, NCBA is the oldest and largest national trade association representing America’s cattle farmers and ranchers. Internship opportunities include a public policy internship, meetings and events internship, and a producer education and sustainability internship.



“Interning at NCBA is a fantastic learning opportunity and a great way to jumpstart your career in the cattle industry,” said NCBA President-Elect Buck Wehrbein, a Nebraska cattle producer. “Interns perform critical work that supports our advocacy efforts in Washington, our producer education programs, and our industry-focused meetings and events, including the annual cattle industry convention. I encourage you to apply to these internship opportunities and see how your skills might help the American cattle and beef industry.”



The public policy internship in Washington, D.C. supports the work of NCBA’s Government Affairs team. Public policy interns conduct legislative research, monitor congressional and federal agency activity, and prepare briefing materials. This internship is also conducted in conjunction with the Public Lands Council, offering interns an opportunity to also learn about public lands ranching in addition to the rest of the cattle industry.



The meetings and events internship in Denver, CO assists with planning major cattle industry events including the annual cattle industry convention and summer business meeting.



The producer education and sustainability internship in Denver, CO assists in the development and release of educational materials to cattle producers, execution of the Beef Quality Assurance program, and research and communications support for cattle industry sustainability initiatives.



Applications for the public policy and meetings and events internships close October 11. The producer education internship application closes October 22. To learn more about these internship opportunities and apply, please visit ncba.org .

–NCBA