NCBA, Agriculture Groups Launch Farmers for a Sustainable Future to Highlight Environmental Stewardship

WASHINGTON (Feb. 19, 2020) — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) today joined 20 other national agricultural groups in kicking off Farmers for a Sustainable Future, a coalition of ag organizations committed to environmental and economic sustainability. The coalition was introduced at a news conference on Capitol Hill today.

“Today’s launch of the Farmers for a Sustainable Future (FSF) is a defining moment,” said NCBA Vice President, Government Affairs, Ethan Lane, who spoke at today’s rollout event in Washington. “Twenty-one agricultural groups — which represent the vast majority of the agricultural industry in our country — are standing side by side in unity to correct a false narrative that has haunted us for as long as I can remember. We’re here because we support incentivizing innovation, science-based research, resilient infrastructure, and focusing on outcomes.”

Other members of the Farmers for a Sustainable Future coalition include the American Farm Bureau Federation, USA Rice, American Sugar Alliance, the National Corn Growers Association, and the National Pork Producers Council.

NCBA is also a founding member of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, a multi-stakeholder organization composed of more than 220 ranchers, feed yard operators, packers, food service companies, research institutions, and NGOs that share a mission to advance, support, and communicate about beef’s sustainability.

Lane said that American beef producers have a great environmental story to tell, and FSF is another way for NCBA to do just that.

“We know that consumers care how beef is produced, and they want to know that it’s done in a way that’s environmentally and socially sustainable,” Lane said. “In fact, the U.S. is the leader in sustainable beef production, with a carbon footprint 10 to 50 times lower than the rest of the world. And while we’ve already made a lot of progress, American cattle farmers and ranchers are committed to continuous improvement by producing high-quality beef even more sustainably for generations to come.”

–NCBA