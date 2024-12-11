NCBA and PLC Call on USFWS to Partner with Producers on Monarch Conservation

WASHINGTON (December 11, 2024) – Yesterday, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) released its plan to list the Monarch Butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) with section 4(d) flexibilities. The agency will accept public comments on the proposal until March 12, 2025. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and the Public Lands Council (PLC) call on USFWS to partner with livestock producers throughout this process.

“USFWS must increase partnerships with livestock producers throughout this process recognizing their work managing the landscape. As stewards of the land, ranchers work tirelessly to implement sustainable management practices to ensure the longevity of the lands they utilize. Recent studies have shown that grazing and animal agriculture in general, builds robust habitat, increases insect populations, and manages invasive species on America’s pastureland,” said NCBA Director of Government Affairs and PLC Garrett Edmonds. “The USFWS management plan must recognize the voluntary conservation work that ranchers do every day to care for America’s vast natural resources providing the regulatory certainty necessary for ranchers to manage their operations.”

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council

