NCBA and PLC Condemn BLM Headquarters Move in the Middle of Historic Crises

WASHINGTON (September 17, 2021) — Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) condemned the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to relocate its headquarters to Washington, D.C. amid multiple, historic environmental crises in the western United States.

“More than 5.5 million acres of land have burned in catastrophic wildfires so far this year. From Arizona to Minnesota, 14 states are experiencing extreme drought that has thrown thousands of rural communities into crisis. In a normal season, we would find this relocation decision disappointing — in the middle of immense and immediate threats to public lands ecosystems, wildlife, businesses and residents, it is dangerously irresponsible,” said NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover.

“Unfortunately, the BLM’s operations suffered as a result of their move to Grand Junction, Colo., and the subsequent uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Implementing another move now, when the time and attention of the BLM staff is more needed than ever, is a step western communities cannot afford. The BLM should be prioritizing time-sensitive land management improvements, not playing political football with their mailing address.”

–NCBA