NCBA and PLC Members Testify in Support of Grazing Bills to Prevent Wildfires

WASHINGTON (November 20, 2024) – Yesterday, members of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and the Public Lands Council (PLC) testified before the U.S. House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands in support of legislation to expand the use of livestock grazing as a tool to reduce wildfire risk, make grazing permits more responsive to range conditions, and remove regulatory barriers to the maintenance of critical infrastructure. Each of these bills works together to protect beautiful landscapes across the West and support the ranchers who drive the economic success of rural communities.



“I see such a clear need for the Operational Flexibility Grazing Management Act. This bill provides much-needed flexibility to ensure land managers like me can be responsive to what the land needs while also maintaining compliance with our grazing permit,” testified NCBA member and Utah Cattlemen’s Association President Jeff Young. “Resource management shouldn’t be static; it should be responsive and collaborative. This bill represents an updated, modernized way to manage the land, understanding that you need flexibility to make things work from year to year.”



California rancher and Public Lands Council member Sherri Brennan shared her personal experience from the 2013 Rim Fire that burned over 257,000 acres in Tuolumne County, CA and the need to prevent recurrent resource damage.



“The combination of reduced grazing and timber harvest, and the lack of meaningful fuel breaks has made many parts of the West one long stretch of high fuel loads. Eight million acres have burned so far this year. What’s worse is that every year, the percentage of total acres that experience the worst kind of fire—high intensity burns—continues to grow,” Brennan testified. “There’s a way to fix this. Targeted grazing with the intention of fuels reduction can remove up to 1,000 pounds of fine fuels per acre. This means that if the area burns, the fire is likely to be shorter—flames under 4 feet tall—which means it’s safer for first responders. Less fuel, cooler flames, and safer firefighters should be common objectives.”



Together, Young and Brennan discussed NCBA’s and PLC’s support for the Operational Flexibility Grazing Management Program Act (H.R. 9062 ) introduced by Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), the Ranching Without Red Tape Act (H.R. 6441 ) introduced by Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), and legislation to increase livestock grazing to reduce wildfire risk (H.R. 7666 ) introduced by Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA).



“Livestock grazing is a valuable tool for protecting our scenic Western landscapes from the ever-present threat of catastrophic wildfire, habitat conversion, and damage from a wide variety of sources,” said Executive Director of PLC and NCBA Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover. “NCBA and PLC are proud to support legislation that supports and expands the use of livestock grazing as a tool to reduce wildfire risk and we are grateful for leaders like Rep. Curtis, Rep. Vasquez, and Rep. LaMalfa for addressing the needs of Western ranchers.”

