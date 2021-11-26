NCBA and PLC Prioritize Local Conservation, Sound Science in Sage Grouse Scoping Process

WASHINGTON (November 19, 2021) — Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the beginning of a scoping process on Greater Sage-Grouse management, a part of the agency’s process to revise west-wide management plans through regulatory action. Public Lands Council Executive Director and NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover issued the following statement:

“For years, ranchers have demonstrated that the conservation measures they have put in place on their private lands and on their federal grazing allotments have been the cornerstone of a holistic and successful conservation approach. Federal sage grouse plans have been tied up in court for years, and it’s long past time that ranchers, land managers, and the agencies have a clear path forward. Ranchers’ decades-long efforts across these habitats have yielded success, and future management plans must recognize their invaluable on-the-ground knowledge and expertise.

“As the Bureau of Land Management reviews the new information we will provide during the scoping process, they must focus on the things that will have the greatest impact on supporting the bird’s habitat: sound science, partnerships with ranchers and land managers, and local efforts that prioritize “big picture” conservation.”

–NCBA