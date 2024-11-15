NCBA and PLC Welcome Nomination of Gov. Burgum as Interior Secretary

WASHINGTON (November 15, 2024) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) congratulated Gov. Doug Burgum on his nomination to lead the Department of the Interior:

“Governor Burgum’s experience navigating natural resources issues in North Dakota, coupled with his business acumen and extensive agriculture background, make him uniquely qualified to be Interior Secretary.” said Kaitlynn Glover, NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and PLC Executive Director. “Ranchers across the country congratulate Governor Burgum on his nomination and are excited to see a return of common-sense and science-based analysis to Interior’s rulemaking process. The Governor understands that grazing is a key tool and economic driver to prevent catastrophic wildfires, boost wildlife conservation, and support rural communities. Burdensome Endangered Species Act and NEPA rulemakings have led to the increased prevalence of wildfires, degradation of rangeland, and reduced wildlife conservation efforts. NCBA and PLC support the Governor’s nomination and look forward to a swift confirmation process.”

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council