NCBA Announces 2025 Policy Priorities

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (February 5, 2025) – This week, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Executive Committee approved the organization’s policy priorities at CattleCon 2025. This year the focus will be on engaging with the Trump Administration and Congress to expand opportunities for producer profitability.



“NCBA will continue advocating for passage of a long-term Farm Bill and pushing to extend the critical tax provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that expire at the end of the year. We will also be continuing to fight for more flexibility for grazing and voluntary conservation work that is vital to preventing catastrophic wildfires that have been raging across the country,” said NCBA President-Elect and Nebraska cattleman Buck Wehrbein. “Over the past few years producers have been increasingly squeezed by onerous regulatory burdens, including unscientific Endangered Species Act listings and the rapidly changing enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act. This government overreach has prevented meaningful conservation efforts, leaving America’s treasured natural resources in worse condition and has left cattle producers in a position of great uncertainty, with soaring legal and accounting bills. NCBA is laser-focused on advancing federal policies that will help improve the general business climate and give producers more opportunities moving forward to increase the profitability of their operations.”



Some of NCBA’s 2025 Policy Priorities include:

Work to retain core wins in the 2024 House Agriculture Committee-passed Farm Bill.

Preserve family farms and ranches for future generations by advocating for essential tax relief for cattle producers.

Fight for meaningful long-term relief from the burdensome reporting requirements of the Corporate Transparency Act.

Enhance wildfire prevention utilizing targeted grazing, controlled burns, and forest management practices to protect grazing lands.

Keep working lands working by protecting family farms from undue regulatory burdens under the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and many other key regulations.

–NCBA