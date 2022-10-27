NCBA Announces Finalists in 10th Annual National Anthem Contest : Public invited to vote for winner

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 25, 2022) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announces the four finalists in the 10th annual National Anthem Singing Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®. The winner receives a trip to the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Opening General Session on Feb. 1 as well as during the evening event on Feb. 3.



Introducing the four finalists:



Bree DeNaeyer of Seneca, Nebraska, has raised Red Angus with her family in the Nebraska Sandhills for more than 20 years.



Nicholas Kertz of Auburn, Alabama, is a graduate student at Auburn University studying genomic-based approaches to improve heifer fertility and helps on his family’s cow-calf farm in Illinois.



Franki Moscato of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, whose family has been farming since 1857, first sang the National Anthem at the age of 11 and now travels across the country speaking at teen suicide awareness events.



Kendall Whatley of Wray, Georgia, is studying beef cattle nutrition and forages and manages her own business providing genomic and breeding consulting services, sale cattle photography, farm/ranch lifestyle photography, chute-side services and ad design.



Videos of the finalists will be available for viewing and voting at https://convention.ncba.org beginning Nov. 1. The public can vote for their favorite singer once per day per person through Nov. 15, and the winner will be announced Nov. 18, 2022.



The winning singer will receive roundtrip airfare to New Orleans, hotel room for four nights, convention registration, a meet-and-greet hosted by Norbrook®, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.



For more information and to register for convention and reserve housing, visit https://convention.ncba.org/ .

–NCBA