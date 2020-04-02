NCBA Applauds USDA Appointment Of Dr. Kathy Simmons To Consultation Board

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Simmons released the following statement on her appointment by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program’s (NADPRP) consultation board:

“I am honored to be selected to represent cattle producers on this important consultation board that will help to ensure continued animal health and food safety in the United States,” said Dr. Simmons. “It is important that in times of crisis that we do not stop working to develop future animal disease preparedness and response efforts. To that end, I want to thank USDA for administering this program and working to protect the future of American ranching.”

USDA APHIS established a consultation board to assist the agency with implementation of the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. This new program was created by the 2018 Farm Bill to fund projects that will help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions.

The consultation board will recommend annual funding priorities, provide input to improve program policies and processes, nominate experts to review and rank funding proposals, and make recommendations for the program’s annual spending plan. Once the board agrees on 2020 funding priorities, APHIS will announce details about how eligible entities can apply for funding.

–NCBA