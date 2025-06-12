NCBA Backs Cattle Health Provisions in Senate “Big Beautiful Bill”

WASHINGTON (June 11, 2025) – Tonight, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry released legislative text for the Senate’s version of the “one big beautiful bill.” In response to the text, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced support for the cattle health measures in the legislation, which help protect the livelihoods of family farmers and ranchers.



“A successful farm or ranch starts with healthy cattle and as cattle producers face increasing risk of a foreign animal disease outbreak, the need for robust cattle health provisions is even more crucial,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer. “Senate Ag Committee Chairman John Boozman knows how important this issue is and NCBA thanks him for working to protect farmers and ranchers from devastating foreign animal diseases. We urge the Senate to quickly pass these provisions so they can become law.”



The Senate legislation advances policy passed in the House version of the “one big beautiful bill,” including support for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP), the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN), and the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank (NAVVCB). Together, these three programs are priorities for NCBA and safeguard the U.S. cattle industry.

–NCBA