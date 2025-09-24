NCBA calls for construction of screwworm sterile fly facility 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Following the announcement Sunday that New World screwworm has been detected in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) has called on the Agriculture Department to “expedite” construction of a facility to produce sterile flies.

“With the threat so close, we need more sterile fly dispersal to push this pest back from our border,” NCBA CEO Colin Woodall said in a news release.

“Now is the time for USDA to expedite construction of the domestic sterile fly facility and eradicate this pest from our doorstep. We also ask USDA to continue holding Mexico accountable and urge them to reduce animal movements that could spread screwworm north,” Woodall said.”NCBA is also urging the Environmental Protection Agency to authorize new pesticide products to combat screwworm and provide another tool for American cattle producers.”

–The Hagstrom Report