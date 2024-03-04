NCBA Calls on Congress to Adopt FY24 ‘Minibus’

Government Shutdown Would be Harmful to Cattle Producers

WASHINGTON (Mar. 4, 2024) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) called on lawmakers to pass the minibus appropriations package announced yesterday by congressional leadership. The bill prevents a disastrous government shutdown and provides support for several key cattle industry priorities.

“While this legislation is not perfect, it advances a number of priorities important to cattle producers, including critical investments in electronic animal ID tags for producers and strengthening oversight of lab-grown protein,” said NCBA President and Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele. “Further, a government shutdown would unnecessarily harm farmers and ranchers by restricting their access to federal personnel, essential market information, and delaying access to critical disaster assistance programs. We urge Congress to avoid a shutdown by passing this important legislation.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently crafting a rule that would require the use of electronic ID tags instead of existing metal tags on certain classes of cattle moving interstate. This change is designed to facilitate faster traceability in the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak in the United States. In the event this rule finalizes, NCBA supports USDA covering the entire cost of electronic ID tags for impacted producers. Additionally, NCBA supports greater oversight of emerging lab-grown technology to ensure that consumers are protected, and cattle producers have a level playing field with the lab-grown protein products currently in development.

–The Hagstrom Report