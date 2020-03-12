NCBA Cancels Spring Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON (Mar. 12, 2020) – NCBA leadership understands the anxiety and uncertainty that has resulted from the spread of COVID-19, and we’re committed to doing our part to alleviate those concerns and to help prevent any further transmission. In the past 24 hours, the U.S. Capitol complex has been closed to the public and a state of emergency declaration was made by the Mayor of Washington, D.C. As a result, NCBA is cancelling its Spring Legislative Conference, scheduled for March 31-April 2, 2020.

The NCBA Spring Legislative Conference was scheduled to follow the Public Lands Council’s annual legislative conference, which is also cancelled. There are no plans to reschedule NCBA’s Legislative Conference in 2020, the next event will be held March 16-18, 2021.

Participants who booked hotel reservations through the Trump Hotel International should contact the Reservations Department directly at 202-695-1100 to cancel their reservation as soon as possible. The Trump Hotel has agreed to release all rooms without penalty at this time. Participants who need to cancel airline reservations should contact their air carrier directly, as current cancellation and waiver policies vary by airline.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will work with the entire beef community and its stakeholders to move past this situation as quickly as possible. We thank NCBA members and stakeholders in advance for the ongoing support of the association and the beef community.

–NCBA