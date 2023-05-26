NCBA: Cattle Industry Groups Strongly Support the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act

WASHINGTON (May 25, 2023) – Leading national and state cattle industry organizations have announced their support for the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Angie Craig (D-MN), Jim Costa (D-CA), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Don Davis (D-NC).



National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Todd Wilkinson: “The threat of a foreign animal disease outbreak in the United States represents an existential threat to every cattle producer. It would also threaten this nation’s food and national security. We must act now to ensure we are prepared to combat a potential crisis before it happens. As a cattle producer, it is reassuring to see bipartisan support for legislation like the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act, which will help our industry prepare for, and ultimately prevent a national crisis.”



California Cattlemen’s Association President Steve Arnold: “The wellness and care of cattle is not taken lightly by California ranching families and cattle producers throughout the U.S. We thank California Rep. Jim Costa and Congress for also making animal health a priority with the bipartisan support of the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act. These proactive investments to ensure the stability of our cow herds and ranching lifestyles amid a future foreign animal disease outbreak are invaluable steps forward.”



Iowa Cattlemen’s Association President Bob Noble: “It is not a matter of if, but rather when the U.S. cattle industry will face a foreign animal disease outbreak. We should take what we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic response, such as the need for enhanced vaccine manufacturing, improved precautionary planning, and disease mitigation practices and apply those key learnings to protect cattle production so as to not find ourselves in a situation of trying to play catch up. It is crucial that the new Farm Bill continue to support and expand animal disease prevention and management with proactive measures to not only protect the livelihoods of cattle producers, but more importantly to sustain a food supply reliant on the high-quality protein beef cattle provide for a growing world population.”



Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Kaitlyn Root: “Support for foreign disease prevention and response programs is crucial for ensuring Minnesota cattle producers can continue operating safely and efficiently. A foreign animal disease could destroy the U.S. cattle industry, so financial support for these programs in the Farm Bill is necessary and appreciated.”



Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson: “Food security is national security, which makes additional investments vital for prevention, preparedness, and response capabilities in the case of a foreign animal disease outbreak. Our producers rely on these programs to protect their livelihood in the case of an outbreak.”



North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association President Scott West: “Here in North Carolina, cattle producers often run diversified farming operations with many different types of livestock, which would only compound the overall devastation caused by a foreign animal disease. We appreciate leaders like Rep. Don Davis and many others for introducing the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act to help us be better prepared for a foreign animal disease outbreak before it happens. Making these critical investments today will protect the U.S. livestock industry for generations to come.”



Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl: “The U.S. cattle industry has built its strong reputation on its safe, nutritious and high-quality beef. Preparing our nation to work together in the case of a foreign animal disease outbreak is a top priority for Texas. Thank you to the leaders championing this issue, including Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Ronny Jackson.”



Texas Cattle Feeders Association Chairman Michael Bezner: “Increased investments to enhance disease surveillance, secure beef supply plans for cattle feeders, and expansion of the vaccine bank for foreign animal diseases will significantly increase resiliency of the U.S. cattle and beef production supply chain. TCFA supports the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act of 2023 and we appreciate Sen. Cornyn’s and Rep. Jackson’s leadership to advance this bipartisan legislation in collaboration with other members of Congress.”