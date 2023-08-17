NCBA CattleCon24 Registration Opens Early: Annual Convention Offers Family Fun in Orlando

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Aug. 15, 2023) – Registration and housing are now open for CattleCon24, the cattle industry’s largest event of the year. It’s “Onward to Orlando” where cattle producers from across the country will gather, January 31-February 2, for business meetings, educational sessions, engaging speakers and family fun.



“By opening registration early this year, we hope to give producers the ability to plan a family vacation in conjunction with CattleCon,” said Kristin Torres, executive director of Meetings and Events with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). “Orlando and the surrounding areas offer a variety of family-friendly activities, and we want attendees to take advantage of this great location.”



CattleCon attendees can look forward to a variety of educational opportunities including the CattleFax Outlook Seminar, weather and industry updates, grazing management workshop, sessions featuring guest speakers on the NCBA Trade Show floor and the 31st annual Cattlemen’s College. Cattlemen’s College is being reimagined in 2024 with classroom sessions and hands-on demonstrations throughout all three days of CattleCon. Also new are trade show cooking demos and a beef culinary tour.



The cattle industry will be hard at work guiding both Beef Checkoff and NCBA policy programs. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen’s Foundation will hold annual meetings during the event.



Leaders in sustainability, quality and cattle feeding will be recognized during the Environmental Stewardship Award Program reception, Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance Awards program and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Banquet. CattleCon24 will conclude at Universal Studios for “Cowboys and Coasters” where producers can wind down the week with friends and family and experience theme park thrills.



CattleCon24 is designed to offer value for producers attending with their families. Discounted tickets for area theme parks and multi-day cruises before and after the event are available to attendees. Kids 12 and under will also be admitted to the NCBA Trade Show for free.



A variety of ticket packages are available, as well as payment plan options. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit https://convention.ncba.org/ .