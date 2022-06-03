NCBA Commends Signing of U.S.-Japan Beef Export Agreement

WASHINGTON (June 2, 2022) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association praised the signing of an agreement between the U.S. and Japan to increase the Beef Safeguard Trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.

“The agreement signed today underscores the importance of the mutually beneficial relationship between U.S. cattle producers and Japanese consumers, and we are hopeful that the improved safeguard will provide greater certainty for all segments of the supply chain. NCBA thanks Ambassador Tai for her continued efforts to reduce trade barriers and expand export opportunities for American cattle producers,” said NCBA Senior Director of International Trade and Market Access Kent Bacus.

In March 2021, Japan and the U.S. entered negotiations after record-setting beef exports triggered the safeguard provision of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement. Today’s increase in the Beef Safeguard Trigger level will allow American producers to continue exporting high-quality beef to meet Japanese consumer demand.

Japan is a top export market for U.S. beef, accounting for over $2.3 billion in sales in 2021.

