NCBA Commends Transportation Dept. & FMCSA For Extension of HOS Exemption

WASHINGTON (August 12, 2020) — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (DOT-FMCSA) announcement of a 30 day extension to the Hours of Service (HOS) exemption for livestock and feed haulers:

“Livestock haulers are crucial to keeping beef moving through the supply chain and on to grocery store shelves. We thank DOT and FMCSA for extending this exemption and giving crucial relief to critical infrastructure,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs, Allison Rivera. “While this is a win for the cattle industry, more still needs to be done. NCBA will continue to work with Congress and the Trump Administration, to find a permanent fix for Hour of Service regulations.

Background

FMCSA issued an emergency declaration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to exempt livestock haulers from burdensome Hours of Service regulations. The most recent 30 day extension to that declaration was set to expire on August 14, 2020. Now the exemption runs through September 14, 2020.

–NCBA