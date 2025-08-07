NCBA Congratulates Luke Lindberg on USDA Trade Under Secretary Confirmation

WASHINGTON (August 4, 2025) – Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane issued a statement on the confirmation of Luke Lindberg to serve as Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):



“Trade has been front and center in this administration, and with the sheer volume of deals in progress, it’s critical to have a Senate confirmed official leading trade and foreign agricultural affairs for USDA. NCBA is thrilled to see Luke Lindberg confirmed to this post. Lindberg has spent his career expanding trade opportunities for American businesses and fixing unfair trade deals. We look forward to working with him to secure even more trade wins for America’s cattle farmers and ranchers.”

Editor’s note: Lindberg is the son in law of South Dakota Republican Senator John Thune

–NCBA