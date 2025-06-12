NCBA Congratulates Newly Confirmed USDA and EPA Officials

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHINGTON (June 10, 2025) – Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane issued a statement congratulating Stephen Vaden on his confirmation as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and David Fotouhi to be Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

“The cattle industry is thrilled to see two more highly qualified nominees receive confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Mr. Vaden has spent his career immersed in trade issues and fighting for farmers and ranchers. His unique skillset will be especially important right now as the Trump administration works to expand market access for cattle producers.

“Mr. Fotouhi has a wealth of experience in environmental law and will be a key leader for ensuring the EPA returns to its core mission of protecting natural resources rather than obstructing family farmers and ranchers.

“NCBA looks forward to working with Deputy Secretary Vaden and Deputy Administrator Fotouhi. We strongly encourage the U.S. Senate to continue swiftly confirming key nominees across the administration that directly impact the success of family farmers and ranchers throughout the country.”

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

