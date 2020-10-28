NCBA Convention Postponed Until August 2021

The Cattle Industry Annual Convention and NCBA Trade Show is one of the industry’s biggest events each year, bringing together cattlemen and cattlewomen from across the nation to do the work of our industry. Unfortunately, the current pandemic presents challenges that make bringing people together difficult. With the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and partners in mind, NCBA has made the difficult decision to postpone the in-person event to August 2021. However, NCBA will hold some of its traditional business meetings in the January or February timeframe, in accordance with the association’s bylaws.

“Decisions of this magnitude, which impact multiple organizations, stakeholders and companies, are never easy. However, the limits on the number of people who can gather at an event in Nashville and the travel restrictions facing many trade show exhibitors, makes it impossible for us to put on the world-class event our attendees expect this winter,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall.

Originally scheduled for February 3-5, 2021, the convention and trade show will now take place August 10-12, 2021. While the event may have a new date, both the convention and trade show will continue to take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Despite the move of the main event to August, we will still hold business meetings in January or February to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our members and the industry,” said Woodall. “When we do gather the nation’s cattle producers together again in August, we’ll have the opportunity to include new events and activities in Music City, including many that just aren’t available during the winter months, so although we’re disappointed in the date change, we’re excited to see Nashville during the summer, as we take advantage of all the fun and excitement the city has to offer.

The 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade show will mark the 123rd anniversary of this legendary event, and one that will offer a multitude of fun and exciting events that are appropriate for all ages. Cattlemen’s College and the world-class NCBA Trade Show will also offer educational opportunities that cattlemen and cattlewomen can put to work on their farms and ranches.

For up-to-date convention information and more information about the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, visit convention.ncba.org

–NCBA