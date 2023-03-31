NCBA Grateful for Senate Passage of Resolution to Stop WOTUS Rule
|Urges President Biden to Sign Resolution and End WOTUS Rule
|WASHINGTON (March 30, 2022) – Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer, released a statement commending the U.S. Senate for passing a resolution to stop the Biden administration’s latest Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule:
“The bipartisan passage of this resolution sends a clear message to the Biden administration that this is not how Congress intended to implement the Clean Water Act. Now, President Biden has a choice: he can sign the resolution and pull back the unlawfully vague WOTUS rule, or he can veto it and turn his back on rural America. I am especially proud of my fellow cattle producers from across the country speaking up to make our voices heard. Together, we wrote more than 1,900 letters to senators calling for a vote on this resolution. Our advocacy made a crucial impact.”
-NCBA
