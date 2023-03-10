NCBA Hails House Passage of Resolution to Stop WOTUS Rule



WASHINGTON (March 9, 2022) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) hailed the passage of H.J. Res. 27, a joint resolution that would invalidate the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule through the Congressional Review Act.



“This vote is a win for America’s cattlemen and women and NCBA is thrilled to see a majority of House members reject the Biden administration’s burdensome WOTUS rule,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “Shifting WOTUS rules have plagued cattle producers for generations and this latest rule only continues the decades of uncertainty. We urge the Senate to pass this resolution as well so it can take full effect. At the same time, we look forward to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the WOTUS case Sackett v. EPA and hope that this ruling finally places guardrails on the federal government’s attempt to regulate small, isolated bodies of water on private farms and ranches.”



The Biden administration’s WOTUS rule creates more uncertainty for cattle producers by putting the burden on individual producers to determine if a water feature on their land is considered federally regulated. Additionally, NCBA has expressed strong opposition to the Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) finalizing this rule in the middle of a Supreme Court case that addresses this very issue. NCBA is also pursuing litigation against this rule to prevent it from taking effect and harming cattle producers.



The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to invalidate an executive agency’s rule by passing a joint resolution through both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The resolution will now go to the Senate for consideration.