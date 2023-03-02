NCBA hires Barnett for health, food safety policy
NCBA is pleased to announce the hiring of Rebecca Barnett as Director of Animal Health and Food Safety Policy in our Washington, D.C. office. Rebecca will be working on issues such as traceability, Dietary Guidelines, animal welfare, and food safety. Rebecca is from a small California ranching community in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. She received her bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems from the University of California, Davis. While attending UC Davis, she served on the 2017 California Young Cattlemen’s State Committee and managed the UC Davis Research, Teaching, and Outreach Sheep facility. Rebecca gained experience in policy and animal health through working at the California State Assembly and UC Davis Veterinary Hospital. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Master’s in Agribusiness in 2020. Her most recent experience includes tenure at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) as the Associate Director of Public Policy.