NCBA Hiring Communications, Policy, and Events Interns for Fall 2025

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (May 7, 2025) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced that applications are open for three unique internship experiences for the fall 2025 semester.



“NCBA represents cattle farming and ranching families nationwide and interning for us is a great way to gain professional skills while serving American agriculture,” said NCBA President and Nebraska cattleman Buck Wehrbein. “If you want to learn more about communications, public policy, or meetings and events, I encourage you to apply and use your skills to help NCBA fulfill our vision of being the trusted leader and definitive voice of the U.S. cattle and beef industry.”



Organizational Communications Internship (Centennial, CO): New this year, NCBA has an exciting opportunity for a student to work as an organizational communications intern supporting NCBA’s social media strategy, TV production of Cattlemen to Cattlemen, producer communication, and events promotion. This internship is full-time and based in NCBA’s headquarters in Centennial, CO.



Public Policy Internship (Washington, D.C.): NCBA, in conjunction with the Public Lands Council, has an opportunity for students interested in government and public policy to serve as public policy interns. This internship supports NCBA’s Government Affairs team and will allow students to learn more about lobbying, government relations, and advocacy on behalf of the cattle and sheep industries. This internship is full-time and based in NCBA’s Center for Public Policy in Washington, D.C.



Meetings and Events Internship (Centennial, CO): NCBA is hiring for a meetings and events intern to support the operations of large and small events, including the 2026 CattleCon. Interns will learn how to manage large scale conventions and tradeshows, in addition to the logistics behind smaller meetings and conferences. This internship is full-time and based in NCBA’s headquarters in Centennial, CO.



To learn more about these internships or apply, visit NCBA.org . Applications are due by June 30, 2025.

–NCBA