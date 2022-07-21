NCBA Joins Letter Supporting Beagle Brigade

WASHINGTON (July 20, 2022) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) joined a coalition of agricultural organizations in calling for passage of H.R. 8432/S.3678, the Beagle Brigade Act of 2022. The bill would authorize the National Detector Dog Training Center, which trains canines, nicknamed the “Beagle Brigade.”

“The Beagle Brigade is crucial for preventing foreign animal diseases, invasive species and pests from entering the country,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Allison Rivera. “To continue the success of the Beagle Brigade program, NCBA is urging Congress to provide specific authorization for the National Detector Dog Training Center so canine teams can continue to provide robust inspections at U.S. ports of entry.”

Today, over 116 agricultural canine teams provide screening at border crossings, airports, cruise terminals, cargo warehouses and mail facilities, according to U.S Customs and Border Protection. Members of the Beagle Brigade have played a vital role in preventing the introduction of virulent diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, and numerous plant diseases that could devastate farmers and ranchers across the United States.

–NCBA