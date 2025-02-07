NCBA: Locations Announced for 2025 Stockmanship & Stewardship Events

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 4, 2025) – During CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio, dates and locations were announced for 2025 Stockmanship & Stewardship events. Event registration will open late spring.

2025 Stockmanship & Stewardship dates and locations:

June 26-28, Watertown, South Dakota

Aug. 13-14, Canyon, Texas

Sept. 4-6, Springfield, Missouri

Stockmanship & Stewardship is a unique educational experience for cattle producers featuring low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational sessions, facility design sessions and industry updates. Producers can become BQA certified, network with fellow cattlemen and women, participate in hands-on demonstrations led by animal handling experts including Curt Pate and Dr. Ron Gill, and learn innovative techniques.

Topics including biosecurity and Secure Beef Supply will be discussed, and the Texas program will be feedyard focused and available in Spanish. The program is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Neogen, and the Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance program.

“Neogen is dedicated to the advancement of human and animal well-being through science and technology,” said Elizabeth Wonsowski, livestock director of marketing at Neogen. “As a leader within the beef industry and proud partner of cattle ranchers and beef production, we recognize the important role that education and resources play in helping the cattle industry continue to grow in a healthy and sustainable way. We are proud to support NCBA and the Beef Checkoff through the Stockmanship & Stewardship program. Together, we can fuel a brighter future of global food security.”

For more information about Stockmanship & Stewardship, visithttp://www.StockmanshipAndStewardship.org . Cattle producers attending a Stockmanship & Stewardship event are eligible for reimbursement through the Rancher Resilience Grant. To apply for a grant to cover registration and hotel costs, visithttp://www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant .

–NCBA