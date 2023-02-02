NCBA: National Cattlemen’s Foundation Announces 2023 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship Recipients

NEW ORLEANS (Feb. 2, 2023) – Ten students pursuing careers in the beef industry were awarded $1,500 scholarships by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF) and recognized during the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans. The CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship program recognizes talented and thoughtful students emerging as industry leaders.



The 2023 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship recipients are:

* Leah Allen of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, University of Wyoming

* Lauren Butler of Mancos, Colorado, New Mexico State University

* Bryce Hoeltzel of Olsburg, Kansas, Allen Co. Community College

* Kriby McNeill of Pleasanton, Texas, Texas A&M University

* Lily Mitchell of Boscobel, Wisconsin, South Dakota State University

* Macy Moore of What Cheer, Iowa, Iowa State University

* Ashlyn Ochsner of Kersey, Colorado, Texas Tech University

* Colter Petre of Helena, Montana, Montana State University

* Weston Schrader of Wells, Kansas, Kansas State University

* Paige Wood of Fullerton, Nebraska, Kansas State University



“It is an honor to work with CME Group each year to recognize exceptional students pursuing careers in the beef industry,” said NCF Chair Dave True. “These outstanding recipients will become the next generation of leaders.”



Introduced in 1989 and sponsored by CME Group, the scholarship identifies and encourages talented students who play an important role in the future of food production. Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry are eligible to apply for the annual scholarship program.



The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was first organized in 1972. It provides charitable, scientific and educational activities to benefit the cattle industry. For more information, visit http://www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org .