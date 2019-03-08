NCBA Partners with BF Goodrich® Tires

DENVER (March 4, 2019) — The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) has joined BFGoodrich Tires to launch the new Tradesmen Support Program. The program benefits the cattlemen and cattlewomen who rely heavily on their pickup trucks to get work done on their farms and ranches across the United States.

"This is the first time a tire brand has partnered with NCBA and we're pleased to work with BFGoodrich® Tires Tradesmen Support Program," said NCBA President Jennifer Houston, a cattlewoman and livestock auction market operator from Sweetwater, Tenn.

"By working closely with BFGoodrich Tires, we're able to extend an important members-only benefit that will ensure our 25,000 members are reducing downtime and costs because of tire and vehicle issues. This benefit will go a step farther and allow our members to improve the bottom line of their operations, because of the discounts being extended by BFGoodrich Tires," Houston explained.

The partnership with BFGoodrich will provide NCBA members with the following benefits:

$100 off a set of four BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A® KO2® tires for association members– a substantial discount on the brand's toughest all-terrain tire capable of handling virtually any farm or ranch work.

Roadside assistance for two years, with towing up to 150 miles.

30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Chances to win VIP experiences to races such as the SCORE BAJA 1000 and the MINT 400.

"Partnering with NCBA has been a great way for BFGoodrich to become a part of this community and offer cattlemen our Tradesmen Support Program so they're spending less time on tire and vehicle issues and more time contributing to their farms and ranches. This is a community that values hard work and expects equipment like tires to work as hard as they do. We feel the same way and that's why this is going to be a special partnership," said Jessica Parris, BFGoodrich Director of Consumer Communications.

NCBA members can access the BFGoodrich Tires Tradesmen Support Program by visiting http://www.bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen or through the member portal at http://www.beefusa.org/.

–NCBA