NCBA, PLC Applaud Nomination of Skipwith to Lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

WASHINGTON (July 17, 2019) — Ethan Lane, Senior Executive Director, Federal Lands, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and Executive Director, Public Lands Council, today released the following statement in response to President Trump’s nomination of Aurelia Skipwith to be Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

“Aurelia Skipwith has been an exemplary representative of the Department of Interior during her tenure as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. Her impressive background as a legal professional and scientist in the agricultural industry will serve her – and the American people – well in this new role.

“We are confident that under her leadership, wildlife issues will be handled appropriately, ensuring the delicate balance among species, people, and habitat across open spaces throughout the country. American ranchers applaud this nomination and urge the U.S. Senate to move swiftly to confirm her. We look forward to working with Ms. Skipwith on issues affecting the ranching industry.”

–NCBA