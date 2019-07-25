NCBA, PLC Continue to Oppose Introduction of Grizzly Bears to Northern Cascades

WASHINGTON (July 25, 2019) – Today Ethan Lane, Senior Executive Director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Federal Lands and Executive Director of the Public Lands Council, issued the following statement in response to Department of the Interior re-opening the public comment period on grizzly bear reintroduction to the Northern Cascades ecosystem:

“This industry remains fervently opposed to the introduction of yet another federally-protected apex predator in the Northern Cascades. Rural communities and ranching families throughout the region are already overwhelmed by exploding populations of gray wolves – it would be entirely inappropriate for the federal government to further exasperate these struggles by adding more grizzly bears to the region. We will continue oppose this action during the extended comment period and will be encouraging our members, and all those who are locally impacted by this decision, to voice their opposition as well.”

–NCBA