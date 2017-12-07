NCBA, PLC release a statement on Joseph Balash’s confirmation

(WASHINGTON – December 7, 2017) – Today Ethan Lane, Executive Director of the Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Federal Lands, released the following statement on the confirmation of Joseph Balash to be Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management:

"PLC and NCBA applaud the Senate's final confirmation of Joseph Balash to be Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, after months of needless delay. A fully staffed Department of the Interior is critical to the business operation of western ranches, and we are pleased to see another critical position filled. We continue to urge the White House and the Senate to prioritize the nomination and swift confirmation of other essential personnel, including Directors of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Bureau of Land Management – positions which have been without permanent leadership for nearly a year."

–NCBA