NCBA Pleased with Changes in Cattle Contract Library Final Rule

WASHINGTON (December 6, 2022) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) welcomed the release of a final rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to stand up the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program. This program was authorized following NCBA’s engagement with Congress on the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.



“We are pleased that USDA listened to feedback from stakeholders like NCBA while crafting the final rule on the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program. We are hopeful that this pilot program will strike an appropriate balance between offering cattle producers additional insight into the market while also protecting their proprietary business information,” said NCBA Senior Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer. “A Cattle Contract Library is just one of many tools NCBA has advocated for to help producers make informed business decisions and capture the most value possible for their cattle.”



NCBA has long advocated for market transparency tools and worked closely with congressional leaders like Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) to secure congressional authorization to launch this pilot program. NCBA staff have worked closely with USDA to provide feedback throughout the testing phase of the program, and we look forward to continued engagement and evaluation as the pilot program launches.