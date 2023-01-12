NCBA presents sustainability forum at convention

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Jan. 9, 2023) – Every day cattle producers across the country reaffirm their commitment to protecting environmental resources, supporting communities and creating an economically viable future through effective management practices. The “Beef Sustainability Forum – Continuing our Commitment to a Sustainable Future,” sponsored by Elanco, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 12:30 p.m. in New Orleans to highlight the industry’s sustainability efforts.



Moderated by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall, the panel discussion will include opening remarks from Katie Cook, Elanco’s vice president of global farm animal innovation & U.S. farm animal marketing; and will feature John Ferry, co-owner of JY Ferry & Son, Inc., in Corinne, Utah, the 2021 national winner of the Environmental Stewardship Award Program; Tom McDonald, senior vice president of environmental affairs & sustainability for Five Rivers Cattle Feeding; Drake Yon, farm operations manager at Yon Family Farms in Ridge Spring, South Carolina, the 2008 national winner of the Environmental Stewardship Award Program; and Sara Place, PhD, associate professor and feedlot systems specialist at Colorado State University.



“Sustainability continues to be a top priority for NCBA and is an issue at the forefront of the entire beef industry,” said Josh White, senior executive director of producer education and sustainability at NCBA. “This special event will include cattle producers and industry leaders from various sectors discussing strategies that improve sustainability, and how those efforts can enhance sustainability for the entire industry.”



In addition to the Sustainability Forum, convention attendees can find sustainability-focused educational sessions on the NCBA Trade Show floor in the “Cattle Chats” area. During these brief presentations, industry leaders will share the latest trends in sustainability and other issues impacting the beef cattle industry. From cowherd nutrition and record keeping to animal health and alternative financing, these unique sessions will provide producers the resources needed to develop a lasting legacy.



The annual Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show is the oldest and largest convention for the cattle business. The 2023 convention, Feb. 1-3 in New Orleans, features education, entertainment and business meetings. For more information and to register, visit convention.ncba.org .

–NCBA