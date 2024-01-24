NCBA Provides Internship Opportunities in Denver and D.C.

Launches New Internship for Producer Education and Sustainability

WASHINGTON (Jan. 22, 2024) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is providing multiple internship opportunities for students to learn about different aspects of the cattle industry. Internships are offered in NCBA’s offices in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C.



New this year, NCBA is launching a Producer Education and Sustainability Internship focused on implementing the cattle industry’s sustainability goals, supporting the Beef Checkoff funded Beef Quality Assurance program, and providing educational resources to cattle producers to improve land management, animal health, and profitability. The internship will occur summer 2024.



“We are excited to launch the Producer Education and Sustainability Internship as we expand NCBA’s educational offerings and increase our focus on cattle industry sustainability,” said NCBASenior Executive Director of Producer Education and Sustainability Josh White. “This internship is a great opportunity for students to learn about the educational resources, research, and events that NCBA provides for cattle producers across the country.”



NCBA and the Public Lands Council (PLC) are also now accepting applications for the summer 2024 Public Policy Internship in Washington, D.C., occurring from May 20 – Aug. 23, 2024.



“Interning at NCBA is the best way to get first-hand experience influencing public policy and defending America’s cattle producers,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “Interns take an active role in NCBA’s day-to-day work and are critical for advancing the policy priorities of beef farmers and ranchers across the country. Interns leave the office with the skills necessary to be effective advocates for agriculture whether they are back home or in our nation’s capital.”



The internship provides students with the opportunity to work jointly with NCBA and PLC to advance policies important to the beef and sheep industries.



“The Public Lands Council represents a vital segment of the livestock industry, and our producers face a unique set of challenges,” said PLC Director Sigrid Johannes. “Interns are essential to the daily exchange of information between D.C. policy staff and the thousands of cattle and sheep ranchers who graze on federal lands. We are always working to keep Western public lands healthy and open for multiple use, and interns play an important role in highlighting the environmental, economic, and social benefits of grazing.”



The full description and qualifications for both internship opportunities are available on the careers page of ncba.org . Applications are due by Feb. 23, 2024.

–NCBA