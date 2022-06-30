NCBA: Register Today for the Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (June 29, 2022) – It’s not too late to register for the 2022 Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting, which will be held in Reno, Nevada, July 25-27.

“Every summer cattle producers from across the country gather to conduct business and set a course for various projects for the betterment of the beef cattle industry,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Don Schiefelbein. “I invite producers to join us in Nevada for engaging meetings, networking and industry updates.”

Producers attending policy and Beef Checkoff committee meetings will discuss current developments, work on initiatives developed at Convention and make plans for the upcoming fiscal year. Regional meetings will give producers the opportunity to discuss regional issues impacting their operations.

In addition to business meetings, there will be a General Session on Tuesday featuring two Sam’s Club executives sharing their experiences and knowledge working on the consumer-facing side of the beef industry. Later in the day, the always popular Checkoff Highlights Session will highlight the Checkoff-funded programs that are driving consumer beef demand.

On Tuesday evening, 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP) regional winners will be honored, and the national winner will be announced. ESAP, one of the most prestigious awards in the beef cattle industry, recognizes cattle producers across the nation who use innovative practices to protect and enhance natural resources while maintaining or increasing the profitability of their businesses.

Register at http://www.ncba.org before July 6 for discounted rates. All registrants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a Dell Rugged Laptop package, valued at more than $2,000. Discounted air travel through United Airlines is also available.

–NCBA