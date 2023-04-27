NCBA reiterates importance of food safety, opposes PRIME Act

WASHINGTON (April 26, 2023) – Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) once again announced opposition to the Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption (PRIME) Act introduced by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Chellie Pingree (D-ME). The legislation would allow beef processed in a non-U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspected facility to be distributed interstate, posing a threat to food safety and consumer trust in beef.



“NCBA is in favor of reducing regulatory burdens, but not at the expense of food safety,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “While the PRIME Act is well intentioned, allowing uninspected beef to enter the retail market is dangerous to consumers.”



NCBA is supportive of federal and state meat inspection efforts and has previously supported legislation like the DIRECT Act that would allow state-inspected beef to be sold interstate in limited quantities, direct-to-consumer, and through e-commerce. Unlike the PRIME Act, these measures would create the necessary paper trail to trace and contain any potential food safety concerns.

-NCBA